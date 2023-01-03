Travis County property owners encouraged to file for homestead exemptions

The Travis Central Appraisal District said filing for homestead exemptions could save property owners money on their property tax bills.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis Central Appraisal District (TCAD) is encouraging local property owners to start the new year by filing for homestead exemptions.

TCAD said filing for homestead exemptions could help property owners save on their property tax bills.

"Even with record-setting property values, the benefits of having a homestead exemption allowed many Travis County property owners to see their property tax bill decrease in 2022," Chief Appraiser Marya Crigler said. "Claiming the exemptions you qualify for is the easiest way a property owner can lower their property tax bill."

TCAD said that several types of homestead exemptions are available, including a general residence homestead exemption and exemptions for people older than 65, people and veterans with disabilities and the surviving spouses of first responders and service members killed in the line of duty.

TCAD said that to be eligible for a homestead exemption, a property owner must own and occupy a property. Property owners do not need to reapply for their exemptions once they have been granted unless there is a change to the property's deed.

If you are a property owner and you need assistance completing your homestead exemption application before the May 1 deadline, you can call TCAD's homestead exemption helpline at 512-873-1560. The helpline is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. TCAD warns that phone lines may have long wait times in January due to the Jan. 31 property tax payment deadline.

Exemption applications can be submitted in person, by mail or through TCAD's online portal. If you submit using the portal, you can check on your application's status and receive email notifications. Crigler also said property owners who apply for their exemptions online will see faster processing times.

You can view the current exemptions on your property, review a list of available homestead exemptions and download or complete exemption application forms on TCAD's website.