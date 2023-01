The fire happened around the HVAC system, according to the Austin Fire Department.

AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters put out a fire at Travis High School on East Oltorf Street early Sunday morning.

The fire happened near the HVAC system on the roof of the school, according to the Austin Fire Department.

The fire was put out before it could spread to inside the school.

The cause of the fire is not known.

