Police searching for suspect who shot at officer in southwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect accused of shooting at an officer in southwest Austin on Thursday morning.
Police said an officer responded to an alarm call near Travis Green Lane and Hero Drive around 12:05 a.m. Once on the scene, the officer saw a car with duct tape obstructing the license plate drive past a nearby residence.
The officer tried to make a traffic stop, but the suspect fled and fired several shots. Officers abandoned a short pursuit after the suspect drove on the wrong side of the road, police said.
The car was later located crashed and abandoned at a nearby apartment complex parking lot, but the suspect was not found.
No one was injured in the incident.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 512-974-5245 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-TIPS.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: