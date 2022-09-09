Travis ECHS sees increased police presence on Friday following social media threat

Austin ISD police investigated the threat made on Thursday and found there was no immediate danger to the campus.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Independent School District police increased its presence at Travis Early College High School on Friday following a social media threat.

On Sept. 8, a student posted a threat to social media that included racist language, Travis ECHS Principal Erick Posadas said in a letter to parents.

Several students notified campus administration of the threat, leading AISD PD to investigate. There was no immediate threat to the campus and no students or staff were in danger at any point, Posadas said.

However, police presence was increased on Friday out of an abundance of caution. Counselors were also available for any staff member or student needing support.

"Austin ISD stands against all threats, racism and hate in any form," Posadas said in the letter.

Posadas also said parents who have questions or concerns can call him to talk.

"Austin ISD takes all such threats seriously. Please remind your student never to share these threats online, but to share the information with a trusted adult so that we can investigate as soon as possible," Posadas said in the letter.

