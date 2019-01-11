AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video attached was published for a similar story earlier this year.

Dimple Malhotra made history in Travis County after she took the oath of office and became the first Asian-American woman to serve as a judge in Travis County on Friday.

Malhotra was appointed by the Travis County Commissioners Court on Oct. 8 to replace outgoing Judge Mike Denton, who resigned after 20 years of service.

According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, there is speculation that Denton will run for County Attorney in 2020, stating that he was "very seriously considering it," this past April.

Malhotra has served as a chief prosecutor on the family violence unit for the Travis County District Attorney's Office since 2017. For a decade prior to that, she worked for the County Attorney's Office.

She is a graduate of the University of Texas Law School and has worked with many advocacy groups, including the Texas Advocacy Project.

Malhotra was ceremoniously sworn in by Judge Elisabeth A. Earle and was greeted with a room full of applause when it was over.

RELATED:

Travis County judge apologizes for saying Gov. Greg Abbott "hates trees because one fell on him"

Leaders breaking ground on new Travis County Civil and Family Courts facility

After being sworn in, Malhotra thanked her colleagues and other judges that were in attendance.

She remarked that being the first Asian-American female judge in Travis County was not just about her. Malhotra said this reflected how far society has come.

Malhotra told the room that she considers her biggest achievements to be the people in the room, her family, friends, leaders and mentors.

Malhotra said that her two sons are the reason she wakes up in the morning and her parents are the reason she is able to stand where she is today.

Malhotra's mother immigrated to the U.S. alone in 1971, leaving all her family behind to create opportunities for them. Later, her father would bring her and her sisters with him to join their mother in America.

Her parents would do anything for her and her sisters and have sacrificed so much for them to be here, said Malhotra. Her speech ended with teary-eyed hugs from the members of her family and the ceremony was ended with a reception.

WATCH: Travis County judge comforts children with stuffed animals

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

In 20 years, Austin’s population will be 4.5M. Here’s what Austin will look like

Caught on camera: Tow truck driver pulls parking sign switch on elderly Dallas couple

10 state propositions will be on the ballot this Election Day. Here’s what you need to know

Austin's Bull Creek Foundation: Do not decorate Loop 360 trees for the holidays