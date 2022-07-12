Travis County woman suing Apple over AirTag tracking

The woman claims an ex was able to stalk her using the device.

Example video title will go here for this video

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A Travis County woman is taking Apple to court. Lauren Hughes claims her ex used an AirTag to stalk her for three months.

The devices were created to help consumers track personal items such as keys and wallets.

Court documents show Hughes made the discovery after her 2021 break up.

Hughes said her stalker left her threatening voicemail messages and made abusive posts on her social media accounts.

She decided to move after the stalker left items outside her apartment.



“During that process, I was actually loading things into my vehicle at the time when I got the notification that an AirTag was moving with me,” said Hughes, who appeared on Good Morning America Wednesday.

She said she found the AirTag in the wheel well of her car.

The lawsuit alleges Apple's device circumvents security features without taking reasonable steps to ensure that the monitoring products and services will be used only for legitimate and lawful purposes.

"Because it was just truly terrifying ... it still feels like an experience ... I ... you just never think you are going to go through," she said. "I never want anyone else to feel the way I felt."

Advocates for survivors of domestic violence warned early on that stalkers could take advantage of the trackers.