Travis County authorities searching for 2 people who reportedly fell out of a canoe

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County authorities are searching for two adults who fell out of a canoe and have failed to resurface in eastern Travis County.

At just after 8 p.m. Monday, Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said that multiple rescue assets were responding to a reported water rescue in the 1000 block of Fallwell Lane. Initial reports were that two adults had fallen out of a canoe and failed to resurface.

Around the same time, Travis County Fire Rescue said it was responding to the same call, as were Austin Fire Department crews.

At around 8:15, a STAR Flight was assigned and two rescue swimmers made their way to the overturned boat. By 8:30, the STAR Flight was over the scene searching from the air as four rescue swimmers searched the water.

At approximately 8:40 p.m., ATCEMS said rescue efforts were switching to recovery efforts because 40 minutes had passed since the call came in and there had been extensive search in the water and from the air.

