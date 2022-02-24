Travis County early voting hours extended Friday, Feb. 25

The extension comes after polling locations closed early Wednesday and opened late Thursday due to inclement weather.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — All polling locations will be open three additional hours on Friday, Feb. 25, the last day of early voting in the primary election.

A district judge granted an order Thursday afternoon extending the early voting hours to compensate for early poll closures on Wednesday and a delayed opening Thursday morning due to winter weather that moved through the Wednesday night.

The Travis County Clerk sought the court order to extend the hours with agreement from both the Travis County Democratic and Republican parties. The order applies to all 32 early voting locations in the county.

Polls open Feb. 25 at 7 a.m. and will close at 10 p.m.

Here are the early voting and Election Day voting locations.

🚨Due to shortened voting hours on 2/23 and 2/24, all polling locations will be open from 7am-10pm tomorrow, February 25.🚨 #VoteTravis #TravisCounty pic.twitter.com/hjr4kVrgZJ — Travis County Clerk (@TravisCoClerk) February 24, 2022

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube