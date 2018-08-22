AUSTIN — Travis County isn’t giving up on collecting tax dollars on a potential Major League Soccer stadium that the Austin City Council waived in a deal approved last week.

As part of the agreement struck Wednesday to build a $200 million stadium in North Austin, the City Council and Precourt Sports Ventures agreed the facility would not produce property tax revenue. Under the deal, the city would own the land and stadium and lease it back to Precourt.

RELATED:

MLS soccer stadium coming to McKalla Place in North Austin, council votes

MLS soccer stadium in Austin: Where would I park?

Precourt Sports Ventures unveils conceptual site plan for McKalla Place MLS stadium

Travis County commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to “authorize the county attorney to preserve the county’s right to challenge the tax-exempt status of the stadium company’s use of city property.”

They also voted to “pursue negotiations with the city and other local taxing entities on expectations for preserving taxable value in the redevelopment of publicly owned real estate.”

Read the full story on Austin American-Statesman's website.

© 2018 KVUE-TV