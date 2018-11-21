AUSTIN — Just in time for the holiday season, another Travis County tax office has reopened its doors for people who need to register their vehicles, register to vote or find out information on their property taxes in Southwest Austin, according to KVUE's media partners at the Austin-American Statesman.

The location, which is located in the 8500 block of State Highway 71 in between Old Bee Cave Road, opened its doors for the first time in six months Tuesday, the Statesman reported. It's the third location to reopen in recent months.

RELATED: Travis County satellite tax offices to reopen after 7 charged in fraud investigation

All four of the Travis County Tax office satellite locations were temporarily shut down in May following an investigation into fraudulent activities by some suspected employees. The only office that remains closed is the East Austin location on Heflin Lane, according to the Statesman. A tax office official told the Statesman Tuesday they couldn't confirm when exactly the East Austin location would open again.

The Statesman said the Southwest Austin location would be open Wednesday but would close for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. The office hours for the location are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. The Statesman reports that while Travis County residents will be able to title and register their vehicles, the office won't be able to process dealer transactions. Those types of cases would need to be handled at the main tax office on Airport Boulevard.

RELATED:

Pflugerville Travis County Tax Office first satellite location to reopen after fraud scandal

McKinney Falls tax office reopens Wednesday after delay due to A/C issue

DPS identifies 7 suspects accused of fraud at Travis County Tax Office

© 2018 KVUE-TV