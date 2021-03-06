Travis County Tax Office provides tips for property owners as deadline approaches

Around $851 million in 2021 property taxes will go toward helping to fund county services, including bonds approved by voters.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Travis County Tax Office has sent out more than 400,000 property tax bills, accounting for $5.3 billion in 2021 taxes to 141 local government entities. Around $851 million will go toward helping to fund county services, including bonds approved by voters.

The last day to pay property taxes is Jan. 31, 2022, but Texans have until Dec. 31, if they need a receipt for the Internal Revenue Service.

Travis County Tax Assessor-Collector Bruce Elfant said the safest way for property owners to pay their taxes is by eCheck at TravisCountyTax.org.

“The $1 you pay to use an eCheck is only 45 cents more than a postage stamp and for that you automatically get an emailed receipt showing you paid,” he said.

That proof of payment receipt helps taxpayers should there ever be a question about the property owner’s account, Elfant added.

“Every year, it breaks my heart the number of calls I have to make to people whose checks were either lost or postmarked late and explain to them how state law requires us to charge them penalty and interest for late payment,” he said.

The eCheck system allows taxpayers to schedule the day they want their taxes paid and sign up for eBill to receive their property tax bill by email next year.

Those with eBilling are the first to receive their tax bills, the County said. Mailed tax bills are staggered, sent out in batches each week.

Property owners who escrow through a mortgage company or lending institution will have their taxes paid by the mortgage company. However, if the mortgage company misses the property tax deadline, the property owner is required to pay any penalty and interest, Elfant said.