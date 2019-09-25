AUSTIN, Texas — It's a way to help those who might be feeling hopeless. That's what a Travis County mental health center thinks about the government’s proposal to create a three-digit suicide hotline number.

It would be similar to 911 but it would have different digits to give people quick access to mental health professionals. The purpose is to combat the national suicide epidemic.

Suicide rates are going up.

KVUE spoke to Nicole Warren with Integral Care, who answers calls from people going through a mental crisis. She said with the 24/7 helpline they have now, they're hearing from more and more people that need help daily. She believes this new option would provide more support.

“I can tell you at the 24/7 crisis helpline here, our calls just continue to increase,” said Warren.

In the 2018 fiscal year, Integral Care answered more than 60,000 crisis calls. In the 2019 fiscal year, that number went up to 65,000. Mental health professionals who take the calls provide emotional support to individuals who need it.

The national hotline number the FCC just proposed in August would be 988 –simple three digits just like 911.

“We learn this when we're very young. We know that when we're in a crisis, we call 911,” said Warren. “This could be a great opportunity for somebody who is experiencing a mental health crisis to have a very quick, easy number that they can call and they know that number will provide immediate support.”

According to Austin Public Health, every day someone in Travis County is discharged from a hospital following a suicide attempt. Also, on average, one person dies by suicide every three days in Austin.



This is the time to talk about this. September is suicide prevention and awareness month. People like Warren hope that something is done to help save lives.

If you need immediate help, Integral Care’s 24/7 crisis helpline is 512-472-HELP or 512-472-4357.

“You can call us, and we can provide immediate crisis support and we can also provide information on supports and services in the community too,” said Warren.

