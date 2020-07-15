Homicide investigation launched after suspicious infant death in Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) has launched a homicide investigation after the suspicious death of a 2-month-old baby in eastern Travis County on Saturday.
The TCSO said deputies responded to the 5700 block of Roderick Drive around 12:30 p.m. after a 911 caller reported an infant was not breathing.
CPR was unsuccessful and the baby was pronounced dead around 1:10 p.m.
Detectives and crime scene specialists responded to the residence and began an investigation, the TCSO said.
Investigators executed a search warrant at the home and conducted interviews with the infant’s parents.
The TCSO said the investigation is ongoing and further updates will be released as it progresses.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: