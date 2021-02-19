Travis County Sheriff's Office investigating possible murder-suicide Friday morning

Officials said the two men were relatives.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating reports of a murder-suicide on Friday morning.

Officials said the call came in at 8:50 a.m. for an incident on the 2800 block of Halite Bend in Pflugerville.

On scene, deputies discovered the bodies of two deceased men with gunshot wounds.

Officials were granted authority to search the residence around 12 p.m. for further investigation. At this point, the sheriff's office said the evidence supports the 911 caller's report.

The men are relatives and detectives are working to learn more about what led to their deaths.

The sheriff's office could not provide any further information.