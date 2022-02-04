TCSO: One man dead, another found shot in Del Valle

The Travis County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene Friday morning in the 16900 block of Hayride Circle.

DEL VALLE, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office was on the scene of a homicide Friday afternoon in Del Valle, Texas.

Investigators are currently working on the 16900 block of Hayride Circle after deputies received a call at 10 a.m. reporting gunshot injuries.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man dead and another man injured with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to a spokesperson with the office. The injured man was taken to hospital.

Officials received a search warrant to enter residence so detectives are now investigating the scene and investigating multiple witnesses.

The department said it believes the incident was an isolated one and that there is no threat to the public.

The investigation remains active at this time and details still remain limited, officials said.

Check back for updates.

