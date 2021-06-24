Travis County Sheriff's Office to hold memorial service for Sr. Deputy Christopher Korzilius

Korzilius was killed in a car crash while on duty in March of 2020. The service is Thursday at 1 p.m. at Austin Ridge Bible Church.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is holding a memorial service for Sr. Deputy Christopher Korzilius Thursday at 1 p.m. at Austin Ridge Bible Church. Korzilius was killed in a car crash while on duty in March of 2020.

The Korzilius family and sheriff’s office decided to wait to hold a public memorial service due to the COVID-19 safety protocols at the time of Korzilius’s death. The family did hold a virtual funeral.

According to a press release from the office, the indoor service will be followed by full honors outside of the church.

Korzilius was a nine-year law enforcement veteran. He began his career at the Austin Independent School District (AISD) Police Department before transitioning to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

Korzilius received several honors during his time with the sheriff’s office including the Commendation Bar, Employee of the Quarter and 2019 Victim Services Deputy of the Year.

The family is asking for donations to the the Travis County Sheriff’s Office Victim Services in lieu of flowers.