Deputy injured in what Travis Co. Sheriff's Office believes was 'intentional' hit-and-run

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were working a crash when a man drove through the scene and struck a deputy.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A Travis County sheriff's deputy was injured on June 12 in what the department believes was an "intentional act."

According to a spokesperson, deputies were working a crash near FM 812 and Piland Triangle in Del Valle shortly before 11:30 p.m. when a man, who had ignored their commands, drove through the scene and struck a deputy.

"The deputy was thrown onto the hood of the car then fell to the ground. He was treated and released by physicians at a local hospital," the spokesperson said in a press release.

A sketch of the suspected driver was released by the sheriff's office on Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff's office believes the driver was a Hispanic man in his late 20s to early 30s. He may have been driving a 2000-2001 Infiniti i30 and may have damage to the hood and driver’s side passenger door. There was also a female passenger in the front seat.

"TCSO believes this was an intentional act and is seeking help identifying the vehicle and its occupants," the spokesperson said.

Dashcam video of the incident does not show the driver braking as he approached the scene.

If you have any information about this case, call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.