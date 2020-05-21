Travis County sheriff's deputies investigating suspicious death at homeless camp

The body was discovered Thursday morning.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death at a homeless camp in northeast Travis County.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a call about a deceased person at an abandoned home on a property near the 1700 block of East Parmer Lane. The home is a known homeless camp, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators consider the person's death suspicious because of the condition of the person's body and where the body was located.

Both TCSO and the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the cause and manner of death.

If you have any information, give the Travis County Sheriff's Office a call.