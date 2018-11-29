TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — On Thursday, Chairman of the Travis County Republican Party, Matt Mackowiak, wrote a letter encouraging the Tarrant County GOP to reject efforts to remove a person of leadership who is Muslim and another person who is married to a Muslim.

These efforts have come from a Republican Facebook page, where a woman named Sara Legvold made a post calling for the removal of Dr. Shahid Shafi, who serves as Vice Chair of the Tarrant County Republican Party, who is Muslim.

You can see her post, below:

HEADS UP TARRANT COUNTY!!!!Precinct Chair Directory:... Posted by Protect Texas on Sunday, 19 August 2018

In Mackowiak's letter, he supports keeping Dr. Shafi in his current position, and asks for leaders to reject this request.

"For as long as I am Chairman of the Travis County GOP, we will be a welcoming organization to people of all faiths – or no faith at all," stated Mackowiak. "We need to be laser-focused on growing our party, something that both of our counties were reminded by the fact that the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate won Tarrant and Travis County just a few weeks ago."

In the letter Mackowiak tells Darl Easton, Chairman of the Tarrant County GOP, that some people may have fear or suspicions about other people, and that it is unavoidable, but it is important to focus on their three part mission.

"Elect as many Republicans as possible, grow the party, and advance conservative principles," said Mackowiak. "Anything outside out that mission is not something that in which we involve ourselves."

Mackowiak wrapped up the letter wishing Easton luck and stating both of their county organizations have a lot of work to do.

