TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Three weeks after disastrous flooding hit our area, organizations continue to provide relief.

On Wednesday, Travis County Emergency Services, Austin Disaster Relief Network, the Red Cross and Catholic Charities of Central Texas provided food, financial resources and rebuilding information to flood victims in Lakeway at the Emmaus Catholic Parish.

One of the residents there Wednesday was Greg Sewell. Just four months ago, he bought a home in Graveyard Point.

"Couldn't wait to get out to the Hill Country and get out to the lake,” Sewell said.

Then, Tuesday, Oct. 16, Lake Travis rose dramatically due to rain and upstream flooding.

"The whole first floor was underwater,” he said. “First day, eight feet underwater.”

The following day, four feet rose on the second floor.

Sewell is no stranger to flooding. He helped Hurricane Harvey victims last year.

“You see it on TV,” he said fighting back tears. “I mean, last year being at those people's homes; I didn't even really understand how much."

Now, he is the one receiving help. He said he now has a greater understanding of those who are hurting.

"'Cause I'm living out of a suitcase and trash bag,” he said. “An hour away with my daughter. My whole life is disrupted."

Among the resources provided at the center were home repairs, mucking and gutting, and emotional and spiritual support.

Travis County said the biggest need is financial assistance.

“Many people have lost their homes,” said Christine Brown, with Travis County Emergency Management. “We just want to at least ease their minds and say that the county is here, the state is here, as well as local nonprofits are here to serve them."

Sewell is thankful for those volunteers.

"The spiritual help that they've given me,” he said.

Though it is just material things lost…

"The stuff can be replaced,” he said. “It's just the time and effort that was lost."

If you were a flooding victim and need help, contact Travis County at traviscountytx.gov under the "Emergency Information" tab.

