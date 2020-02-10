Travis County approves property tax increase, citing costs of the pandemic

Commissioners approved a new property tax rate of about 37.4 cents for every $100 of taxable value.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — On Thursday, the Travis County Commissioners Court voted to approve a new property tax rate of about 37.4 cents for every $100 of taxable value, according to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

This marks the second year in a row area property owners could see an increase in their tax bills.

According to the report, the average taxable homestead in Travis County is $355,379. That means the average resident could expect to pay about $1,330.39 in property taxes, amounting to an increase of about $46.52 more than last year's average bill (or about 3.6%).

However, the Statesman reported that about two-thirds of residential properties this year did not increase in value. That means many homeowners are likely to have a lower increase than the $46.52 mentioned above.

The report, which can be read in full here, states Travis County budget staff noted in backup documents used during Tuesday’s voting process that the increase in property tax was in part due to “uncertainties and continued costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.”