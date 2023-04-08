Travis County Parks expected to be at full capacity for Easter again this year

Easter is one of the busiest holidays for Travis County Parks, and officials are expecting a busy crowd at some of their most popular park locations on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — If you’re planning to have an Easter Sunday at the park, be prepared to face some crowds. Travis County is preparing for a few of its parks to reach full capacity for Easter Sunday once again this year.

“We are historically very busy on Easter weekend,” said Raven Prettyman, Travis County Parks supervisor.

Travis County has 26 parks located throughout the Austin area. The Bob Wentz Park on Lake Travis, the Richard Moya Park on the east side, and Mansfield Dam Park have all reached capacity on past Easter Sundays.

To avoid getting turned away, officials recommend getting to your park by 11 a.m. They say that once those parks reach capacity, you won’t be able to park outside and walk in.

“Most of our parks, we could not facilitate walk-ins once we hit capacity,” Prettyman said. “An exception to that would be any of our boating parks that are currently open. If you're getting on a boat and you're not going to actually stay in the park, we can try to facilitate that.”

Depending on which park you visit, you might need to have some cash handy.

“Any of the fee-based parks, which are most of our West District parks, accepts cash. A lot of our East District parts are open to the public without cash,” Prettyman said.

Prettyman also said to not forget that some parks like the Hamilton Pool Preserve require reservations every day, including Easter Sunday. You can find which parks have entrance fees and which ones require a reservation on the Travis County Parks website.

As for the confetti eggs, Travis County Parks says to leave those at home.

“Confetti eggs that have plastics, microplastics, we don't want those getting into all our waterways,” Prettyman said. "They're very difficult for staff to clean up after the fact."

Melia Masumoto on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram