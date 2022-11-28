Leaders in Travis County to provide update over 'public health crisis' of drug overdoses

Travis County leaders are set to share updates on drug overdose crisis and work being done to prevent further deaths from the drug.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County leaders will provide an update on the drug overdose crisis in Austin and what prevention efforts the county has taken so far.

In May, Travis County declared the overdoses from fentanyl a public health crisis. Since that declaration, the county has done a variety of work including prevention, intervention and treatment for those affected.

The declaration allowed the county to set aside funds for a variety of materials, including $350,000 for overdose prevention efforts. An additional $150,000 was allotted to increase the availability of Narcan in the community and for overdose prevention kits.

The update, which will take place at 11 a.m. on Nov. 28 at the Star Bar, located at 600 W 6th St., will consist of how well the county responded to the commissioners court's goals following the Travis County Medical Examiner's annual report for 2021.

The annual report showed that fentanyl overdose deaths increased by 237%, with 35 in 2020 to 118 in 2021.

Additionally, the update will include the current status of overdose deaths throughout the county and will detail Travis County's Week of Action. The week-long effort will support drug overdose prevention and intervention efforts.