Travis County officials hosting summit on gun violence

Survivors of gun violence are expected to speak at Wednesday's events.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Two weeks after the Uvalde school shootings, Austin Mayor Steve Adler and other Travis County leaders are hosting a town hall to discuss gun violence and hear from survivors of all gun violence incidents.

It's open to the public and starts Wednesday at 6 p.m. However, officials say they have already reached capacity. The event will be streamed on Facebook Live for those who were not able to register.

Policymakers will talk about plans and strategies to prevent gun violence in Austin schools, bars and public areas.

Mayor Adler, Travis County District Attorney José Garza, Mayor Pro Tem Alison Alter, and Travis County Judge Andy Brown will host, and Travis County Commissioner Jeff Travillion, Travis County Attorney Delia Garza, Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez and Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon will join as co-hosts.

They also hosted daytime discussions earlier in the day Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Wednesday's meetings come a day after Travis County commissioners voted to declare June as "Gun Violence Awareness Month."