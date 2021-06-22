Travis County officials vote to settle lawsuits with sexual assault survivors

The City of Austin and former police chiefs Brian Manley and Art Acevedo remain as defendants.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Travis County leaders voted to use $580,000 in taxpayer money to settle two lawsuits alleging that local law enforcement failed to properly prosecute sexual assault cases, according to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The settlement was finalized with 14 women through a unanimous vote from Travis County commissioners.

After Tuesday's vote, the remaining defendants in the legal battle, which began in 2018, are the City of Austin and former police chiefs Brian Manley and Art Acevedo.

Austin City Councilmember Greg Casar released the following statement on Twitter Tuesday:

"Soon after I joined #ATXCouncil, we discovered a decades-long evidence kit backlog. Outside experts found failures in the scientific practices at our DNA lab & had it shuttered. Officials tried to tell Council that "this is no big deal," but survivors led the way.

Because of advocacy from survivors, my office worked to dedicate the resources to clear backlogs, create an independent forensics lab, & bring in more victim services staff. CM Alter also sponsored an important resolution to review many past cases for more reform.

But all this is not enough. The lawsuit from survivors shows the harm that's been done. We should address that harm.

Today the County, which was also sued alongside the City, reached a reasonable settlement. We at the City can do the same. City lawyers confirmed to me that we will be reopening settlement discussions now. We will keep you posted."

