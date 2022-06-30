Travis County officials investigating suspicious death near Lake Travis

Officials said there are inconsistences within the case, which was originally reported as an overdose.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after initially receiving reports of an overdose.

Deputies responded to the call around 3:30 p.m. on June 28 at the 11200 block of Beach Road.

When officials arrived, they found 39-year-old Kevin Clevish of Leander unresponsive and CPR was in progress. Deputies then took over CPR, who were then relieved by Austin-Travis County EMS.

Ultimately, resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and Clevish was pronounced dead at 4:10 p.m.

An autopsy was completed on June 29. Officials said that evidence gathered so far reveals inconsistencies in the case. The sheriff's office said the case will be considered suspicious pending further investigation and the final autopsy report.