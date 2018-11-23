TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — If you're thinking about parking in a handicap parking spot without a tag, you better think again.

The Travis County Constable's Office will start giving out tickets to anyone in violation of this.

In 2017, the office gave out more than 2,600 tickets and confiscated hundreds of illegal handicap plaques.

Constable Carlos Lopez explained the consequences of violating these laws.

"We're going to be issuing citation for parking illegally. If you are using someone's plaque, you'll get a citation as well, also if you're parking in a stripped spot," he said.

