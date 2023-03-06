New mental health diversion center vote delayed

AUSTIN, Texas — The vote to move forward with a new mental health diversion center in Travis County has been delayed.
Travis County commissioners were supposed to discuss the issue at the March 7 meeting. That has now been moved to the March 21 meeting.
If passed, a resolution would direct county staff to find funding and a location for the center.
County and mental health experts want a diversion center so those accused of low-level crimes can get emergency psychiatric treatment instead of going to jail.
The KVUE Defenders took an in-depth look at the issue last month.