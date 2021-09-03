Travis County issues burn ban following winter storms

The historic winter storms last month led to a significant amount of vegetation dying or being freeze-burned, the county fire marshal said.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — On Tuesday, the Travis County Commissioners Court issued a burn ban for the unincorporated areas of the county. The burn ban is set to expire on Wednesday, April 7, unless further action is taken by the county judge or the county fire marshal prior to that date.

“The historic winter storm we experienced last month led to a significant amount of vegetation dying or being freeze-burned. The dry vegetation, combined with high winds and low humidity levels, can be a recipe for disaster,” said Travis County Chief Fire Marshal Tony Callaway. “With gusty winds in the forecast in coming days, small fires can easily spread. Therefore, it’s necessary to issue a new burn ban.”

The ban on outdoor burning does not apply to prescribed burns conducted under the supervision of a burn manager. It also does not affect outdoor welding, cutting or grinding operations and outdoor hot works operations conducted in accordance with the guidelines established by the Travis County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Travis County Fire Marshal urges caution when outdoor grilling or barbecuing. Residents are asked to have water nearby in case of a fire. Call 911 immediately if a fire gets out of control.

If you have questions about the burn ban, contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 512-854-4621.