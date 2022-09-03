Travis County launches voting sticker design contest for college students

Contestants will be tasked with redesigning the classic "I voted" sticker, and the winner will have their design used during the November 2022 election.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — College students in the Travis County area are being encouraged to participate in a new competition organized by the Travis County Clerk’s Office in which contestants will be given the chance to redesign the “I voted!” sticker.

“The Travis County Clerk’s Office is excited to bring Travis County voters a limited edition 'I Voted' sticker and to engage with college students in the electoral process,” said County Clerk Rebecca Guerrero.

📢Students attending college in #TravisCounty- you have 18 more days to submit a design! Your design could be Travis County's "I Voted" sticker for the November 2022 election.



Learn more: https://t.co/bzaC7mu2Hh pic.twitter.com/BOEb6zEW78 — Travis County Clerk (@TravisCoClerk) April 4, 2022

According to an advisory, a three-judge panel will decide the outcome of the competition. The final decision will be based on the theme, uniqueness of the design and artistry.

All submissions must be emailed by April 22.