Travis County K-9 Steele retires, two more pups take his place

K-9s Shadow and Radar will join patrol soon after basic training.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — After seven years on the force, Travis County Sheriff's Office K-9 Steele is hanging up his vest. TCSO said goodbye to Steele on Thursday as he enters retirement.

His duties on the force included narcotics detection, suspect apprehension and tracking. He also assisted in missing person searches and served on both patrol and SWAT. Not to mention, he was a big star at local schools, National Night Out, HOA events and other community activities.

According to the sheriff's office, he is retiring due to his age. He had two handlers during his time in service and will be enjoying his time off at the home of his original handler.

However, it's not all sad news! Two new K-9s will soon join the force after basic training.

Shadow is an 18-month-old shepherd/Malinois mix and Radar is a 14-month-old Belgian Malinois. The Malinois breed is known for working well with law enforcement because it has a strong protective instinct, is very loyal to its owners and has strong motivation to pursue a task.

The sheriff's office said Shadow will fill Steele's vacancy and Radar will take another open position. With the new additions, TCSO now has six K-9s assigned to patrol – two for each shift.

