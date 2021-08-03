Travis County pausing in-person jury trials due to COVID-19 spike, report says

The County is reportedly again halting in-person jury trials.

AUSTIN, Texas — Jury trials are reportedly on pause again as Travis County and Austin deal with another surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Just weeks prior, Travis County reopened courts to jury trials to address a backlog of cases. According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, on Monday, County officials closed the courthouses.

This comes as the seven-day average for new hospital admissions is at 61 and an average of 346 people are hospitalized, according to Austin Public Health.

Only 10 ICU beds were available in Central Texas on Monday, Aug. 2.

The threshold for Stage 5 in Austin-Travis County is 50 to 90 new hospital admissions, depending on the rate of increase. Austin and Travis County are officially under Stage 4 guidelines, however.