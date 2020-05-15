A change in power: How former and new Travis County Judge prepared for transition during COVID-19

Interim Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe was sworn in as Sarah Eckhardt officially resigned.

AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County is navigating a big change in the midst of a pandemic: a new county judge. Both former Judge Sarah Eckhardt and new interim Judge Sam Biscoe believe the transition was smooth.

On Tuesday, May 12, Biscoe officially swore in as judge, but Eckhardt announced her resignation back in March. This gave the pair six weeks to make the transition.

"The commissioner's court wanted someone who radiated calm and experience. There is nobody who does that like Judge Biscoe," said Eckhardt.

Biscoe served as county judge for 15 years prior to retiring in 2015. He has 26 years of total experience with the county.

"Most of the people here now were here before, so it's like rejoining the family," Biscoe said.

In order to prepare for the role, Biscoe sat in on commissioner's court meetings and executive sessions to ensure he was up-to-date on all decisions county leaders were making.

Biscoe said the biggest change for him will be getting into the swing of a full-time schedule again. He put in about four to six-hour workdays in the past six weeks.

He also said he has interacted with individuals within Travis County leadership, but still needs to speak with appointed and elected officials at other locations.

Eckhardt agreed to stay on as a special assistant through COVID-19 to help the team in any way they need her.

When KVUE asked the judges if they are on the same page concerning the decisions made so far, both agreed they support one another.

"I am there to provide some continuity and some additional horsepower," Eckhardt said. "I am grateful and honored to do it, but as in all of the state of Texas, it's the county judge that manages emergencies."

Biscoe now plans to shift his focus to reopening the county in a safe manner.

"It's more difficult than people may think," Biscoe said.

The coronavirus has put an extreme economic strain on many governments across Texas, forcing leaders to restructure their budgets in a way they never have before. Eckhardt acknowledged Biscoe as the right man for this considering his strong budgeting skills.

Meanwhile, since stepping down, Eckhardt said her schedule has not slowed down.

She plans to use some of her time to run for Texas Senate, for the open seat in the Democrat-leaning District 14. However, she also intends to keep herself available to support the county leaders through this crisis.

"My focus is pivoting. It still includes all things COVID-19, but the focus is more now about our health and economic recovery, what that looks like county-wide, and now, all across Central Texas," Eckhardt said.

Biscoe intends to hold the interim county judge role until a special election in November. Once the county commissioners find a strong fit to take over, he will step down again.