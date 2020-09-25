Judge in domestic violence cases recused, accused of showing victim bias in social media posts

Social posts from when Dimple Malhotra ran for judge were used as examples.

AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County criminal court Judge Dimple Malhotra, who specializes in domestic violence cases, has been recused from a restraining order case after the suspect's attorney accused her of showing bias in favor of victims, according to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The new motion used multiple examples of social media posts made when Malhotra was running for judge.

According to the report, the Austin Criminal Defense Lawyers Association has shown concerns about her in the past, saying she has expressed opinions that "veer into advocacy territory."

The ruling could potentially jeopardize Judge Malhotra's ability to preside over domestic violence cases in the future, which is the only kind of case her courtroom hears.

Before becoming Travis County's first Asian American judge last year, Malhotra served as the chief prosecutor of the Travis County attorney's family violence division.

Malhotra is currently running unopposed on the November ballot.

