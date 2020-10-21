Travis County judge awards massage parlor sexual assault victim $19.1 million

Lawyers say the victim immediately reported the assault to Massage Harmony's management. The firm said the company took more than two weeks to respond to the victim about the assault. The company then apologized, refunded the victim for the session and ensured the victim the employee was no longer employed.

“We hoped the judge would be willing to send a clear message to both victims of sexual assaults, as well as local businesses,” Merz said. “For victims like our client, these assaults cause damages that have lifelong effects, and the judge clearly recognized what these types of injuries represent and their value. For businesses that are conducting themselves in a way that exposes their customers, and the public at large to this kind of harm, this verdict hopefully serves as a clear signal that that type of behavior is unacceptable, and they will be held accountable by Austin judges and juries. They have to do their due diligence to ensure they are not exposing their customers to dangerous people and other unnecessary risks.”