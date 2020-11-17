x
Former Democratic party chair sworn in as Travis County judge

AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County is getting a new judge Nov. 17. 

Andy Brown, the former Travis County Democratic party chair, will be sworn in at the Travis County Commissioners Court. The ceremony will happen at the end of the commissioners court voting session, which starts at 9 a.m.

In the 2020 November general election, Brown comfortably won the election for Travis County judge, taking 70% of the vote and defeating his opponent, Republican Michael Lovins.  

Brown will replace Sarah Eckhardt, who was recently sworn into the Texas Senate. Eckhardt announced her resignation from the position of County judge in March. Meanwhile, interim Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe took over. 

Brown, who previously served as finance director and senior advisor to Senate and presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke, spoke with KVUE the night he won the election.

"Biggest priority is criminal justice reform and looking at ways to make the community safer, and I think that those ways are investing more in health care and mental health and behavioral health – in particular, making sure that people have access to health care across Travis County, whether they're in Manor or Austin's Colony or Del Valley, and then investing in transportation, cleaning up our environment and in finding a way to bring jobs back post-COVID," he said. 

