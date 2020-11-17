Former Democratic party chair sworn in as Travis County judge

Andy Brown, the former Travis County Democratic party chair, will be sworn in at the Travis County Commissioners Court . The ceremony will happen at the end of the commissioners court voting session, which starts at 9 a.m.

"Biggest priority is criminal justice reform and looking at ways to make the community safer, and I think that those ways are investing more in health care and mental health and behavioral health – in particular, making sure that people have access to health care across Travis County, whether they're in Manor or Austin's Colony or Del Valley, and then investing in transportation, cleaning up our environment and in finding a way to bring jobs back post-COVID," he said.