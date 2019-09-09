TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Authorities are trying to determine how an inmate died here in Travis County.

Corrections officers said they found 28-year-old Tyler Grist unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 31.

He was taken to a clinic and then Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin. Grist was in the ICU for several days before he died on Friday.

He was in jail for an arson charge and was later charged for assaulting another inmate.

A medical examiner conducted an autopsy on Sunday but a cause of death has not yet been released.

