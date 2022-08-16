Travis County honors trailblazing Austin ISD principal Dorothy Orebo

She worked for Austin ISD for 32 years and, in 1974, she helped open Lyndon B. Johnson High School. In 1982, she was promoted as principal of LBJ, becoming the first Black woman principal of an AISD high school.

DR. DOROTHY H. OREBO, 87, of Frisco, TX, died Saturday, July 23, 2022. She was born in Austin, TX, January 31, 1935, a daughter of the late Gus Houston and Elee Owens Houston. The Celebration Service of her Life (can be viewed at https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/dorothyorebo) will be 1PM on Saturday, August 20th St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 3417 E MLK Jr. Blvd, Austin, TX. Burial, Cook Walden Capital Parks, Pflugerville, TX. Public Visitation, Friday, August 19th, St. James Episcopal Church, 1941 Webberville Road, 4 PM – 6 PM. An Omega Omega Ceremony by the Delta Theta Sigma Sorority Inc., will follow, 6:30 pm. Flowers can be delivered on Friday, to ALCBF 1301 E. 12th, Austin, TX. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. This Celebration Service will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. “The Shepherd” Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration by Franklin who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.