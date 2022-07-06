Travis County commissioners could declare June as 'Gun Violence Awareness Month'

The possible proclamation is part of a move by commissioners to try to combat gun violence in the community.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County commissioners are looking for ways to reduce gun violence.

A recent medical examiner report found that in Travis County, guns are the No. 1 cause of both homicides and suicides. Last year, 48% of all suicides and 80% of all homicides in the county involved guns.

Travis County Judge Andy Brown, District Attorney Jose Garza and Precinct 1 Commissioner Jeffrey Travillion are exploring strategies aimed at reducing gun violence. On Tuesday, the Travis County Commissioners Court will consider a proclamation sponsored by Brown and Travillion that would recognize June as "Gun Violence Awareness Month."

"As a County, we are responsible for the health and safety of all our residents — especially the most vulnerable among us. We will do all we can to address this crisis and call on other leaders to do the same," Brown said. "Texas should enact laws that would prevent gun violence from ever occurring, and should fully fund community-based gun violence intervention programs to help eliminate this needless loss of life."

On Wednesday, the court will meet with community members to strategize around best practices for reducing gun violence. The County said this work will build on the previous investments by the court and the gun violence prevention strategy previously released by the Office of the Travis County District Attorney.

"There is no more urgent time for our local communities to come together and demand solutions to end gun violence in Travis County and across our state," Garza said. "As community leaders, we know that tackling the gun violence crisis requires developing and supporting a comprehensive strategy to reduce gun violence. Together we can develop a roadmap to combat the crisis and build the public safety ecosystem our community urgently needs."

