Travis County looks to curb gun violence with 'Safer Travis County' resolution

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — On Tuesday, the Travis County Commissioners Court unanimously passed the "Safer Travis County" resolution, an effort to reduce the number of gun violence-related deaths in the area.

The resolution focuses on prevention, intervention and accountability. Community advocates and public health, safety, and gun violence prevention experts supported the initiative.

According to a press release from Travis County, the key items in the Safer Travis County resolution includes:

Implementing a hospital-based violence prevention program to meet the needs of gun violence victims, connect survivors of gun violence with supportive services, and intervene in crisis situations to prevent future violence.

Developing and leading a prosecutor-led gun violence intervention program, which studies have shown can reduce reoffending rates and gun violence. The program disrupts cycles of violence by directing people accused of firearm-related offenses toward prevention programs.

Establishing a National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) program that will make it easier for law enforcement agencies in Travis County to analyze ballistic evidence by utilizing information in a pooled database. It increases the ability of law enforcement to work together to investigate and prosecute firearm-related cases and disrupt the cycle of violence.

“The Safer Travis County initiative takes an important step towards reducing gun deaths by supporting gun violence prevention, intervention, and accountability for our community," said Travis County Judge Andy Brown.

Police departments within Travis County weighed in on the resolution. Police Chief of the Pflugerville Police Department Jason O'Malley praised the Commissioners Court for its efforts in passing the resolution.

"Having access or immediate access to NIBN here in Travis County will be paramount to us solving cases and also holding people accountable," said O'Malley.

The Safer Travis County resolution comes following information from the 2021 Medical Examiner Annual Report, which showed that firearms are the number one cause of non-accidental deaths in Travis County, including the number one cause of both homicides and suicides.

"Gun violence is one of the most important issues of our time," said Jeffery Travillion, Travis County Commissioner Precinct One. “We are working to take common-sense steps to reduce the number of guns and strategically create positive options for our community members. Our communities with real options are also experiencing less gun violence. We are committed to working together to reduce the flow of guns and actively build more constructive opportunities for our community members.”

