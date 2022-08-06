Briefing to provide Travis Co. leaders strategies to prevent violent crime

The first of three gun violence prevention briefings will be held on Thursday, with a focus on the ballistic network that helps law enforcement solve cases.

Example video title will go here for this video

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — On Thursday, Travis County leaders will participate in the first of three gun violence prevention briefings led by law enforcement, intervention groups and diversion program experts.

The County said the Sept. 8 briefing will focus on information about the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN). The program, run by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, makes it easier to analyze ballistic evidence by using information from a pooled database, according to Travis County.

The NIBIN helps streamline investigative efforts and law enforcement agencies solve cases of violent crime more effectively.

Travis County will hear how the program works, its impact on investigations and how it can be used to prevent violent crime.

“This is a good step towards adopting strategies to reduce gun violence in Travis County,” said Travis County Judge Andy Brown. “These briefings will help Travis County learn more about preventing gun violence and assisting victims.”

“As community leaders, we know that tackling the gun violence crisis requires developing and supporting a comprehensive strategy to reduce gun violence,” said Travis County District Attorney José Garza. “With these briefings, we continue our efforts to develop a roadmap to combat the crisis and build the public safety ecosystem our community urgently needs.”

The briefing will begin at 1:30 p.m. and be livestreamed for the public on the Travis County website.