Travis County DA outlines strategy to address gun violence

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County District Attorney José Garza released a four-point strategy on Tuesday to reduce gun violence in the Austin area.

There have been 82 homicides reported in Travis County in 2021. County and city leaders called gun violence a pandemic. Garza said there is a responsibility to do everything in their power to stop the rising tide of violence. He hopes his four-point plan will do just that.

Here is a look at the four points in Garza's strategy:

Use both traditional and innovative prosecution strategies for sentencing people charged with gun crimes.

Work with community members to prevent gun violence by creating, supporting and implementing intervention and prevention programs.

Taking guns out of the hands of those at high risk for committing an act of gun violence in an intimate partner relationship.

Supporting programming to help survivors and families of the victims of gun violence.

"If you pick up a gun, pull the trigger and take someone's life in this community, you will be arrested and you will be held accountable," Garza said. "But if we are serious about ending violence in our community, we have to do more than punish people after they have caused harm. We have to do all we can to prevent violence before it happens."

Other parts of the strategy include the establishment of a trauma recovery center to help victims heal.

The report can be found on the district attorney’s website here.