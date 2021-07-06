Travis County grand jury clears Pflugerville sergeant in use-of-force case

The grand jury did not return an indictment on Pflugerville Police Department Sergeant Anthony Campana over the shooting of Kelvin Scott on Nov. 19, 2020.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — On Tuesday, Travis County District Attorney José Garza announced a special grand jury has cleared a police sergeant involved in a November 2020 shooting in Pflugerville.

The grand jury did not return an indictment on Pflugerville Police Department Sergeant Anthony Campana over the shooting of Kelvin Scott on Nov. 19, 2020, Garza said.

The incident began after officers responded to a domestic violence call at the 1825 Place Apartments on Foothill Farms Loop.

Officers attempted to speak with Scott after hearing from the victim, but he barricaded himself inside the apartment and refused to leave. Scott eventually called 911 around 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 22 to say he was coming outside.

According the district attorney’s office, Scott would not put his hands up when he came to the doorway and was holding his right hand behind his back. Police were aware he had weapons inside.

Authorities say Scott remained in the doorway several seconds before charging the police with a 12-inch woodcutting tool in his hand. Sergeant Campana fired his duty weapon, striking Scott with one bullet. Scott was taken to the hospital and released to the Travis County Jail after treatment.

The Texas Rangers investigated the use-of-force case. Scott is currently in the Travis County Jail with pending charges of assault family violence strangulation, a second-degree felony, and aggravated assault on public servant, a first-degree felony.

“The District Attorney’s Office takes the work of presenting all facts and evidence to a grand jury very seriously,” said Garza. “In this case, an independent group of members of the Travis County community heard the evidence and law and decided that Sergeant Campana’s conduct was lawful.”