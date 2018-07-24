TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A Travis County grand jury has declined to indict a judicial candidate stemming from allegations involving a 16-year-old boy, KVUE and Austin American-Statesman reporter Tony Plohetski has learned.

This comes after allegations that the Travis County judicial candidate had a sex with a 16-year-old boy in her care about 12 years ago. The allegations were presented before a grand jury in late August.

Rusty Hardin, a prominent Houston attorney who was appointed as a special prosecutor in the case, said the accuser was expected to travel from his home in Brazil to testify.

Hardin's appointment was announced after the man, who is now 27, came forward during Chantal Eldridge's race to become a state district judge and claimed the two had sex when he was underage.

He formally asked District Attorney Margaret Moore to reopen the case in March, which led to the appointment of Hardin as a special prosecutor.

The man's attorney said he traveled to Austin at the expense of Travis County, which typically pays for victims and witnesses to participate in a case.

Eldridge's attorney did not comment on the situation in July. She has previously denied having sex and has said that the allegations are politically motivated and designed to prevent her from taking the bench in January.

She does not have an opponent in the November general election.

According to the accuser, he was staying with Eldridge as a foreign exchange student when he was 16 and the two had sex one time. He later moved out of her house and returned to Brazil at the end of the semester.

Austin police investigated the case at the time, but filed no charges. Prosecutors said part of the reason was that the alleged victim was no longer in the country and was not able to testify.

