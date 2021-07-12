Travis County grand jury clears Austin officers in April 2021 shooting incident

Both the suspect and an officer were injured in a shootout.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two Austin Police Department officers have been cleared by a Travis County grand jury after an April 9, 2021 shooting incident that left two people injured.

The special grand jury did not return an indictment for Officers Jon Riordan and Kingly Kong, District Attorney Jose Garza said on Tuesday.

On April 9, 2021, Riordan and Kong responded to a call from a civilian who reported being shot at with a gun while driving near St. Johns Avenue and Interstate 35.

Riordan and Kong eventually made their way behind the suspect’s vehicle on the westbound service road of Highway 290, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The suspect vehicle came to a sudden stop in the middle of the road, and the driver, Gregorio Sarmiento, exited and turned around to face the patrol car.

Sarmiento then raised and extended both of his hands with a handgun in each and began shooting at Riordan and Kong, the District Attorney’s Office said. Riordan was struck.

Both officers returned fire and Sarmiento was also struck and fell to the ground. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Riordan and Sarmiento were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The District Attorney’s Office takes the work of presenting all facts and evidence to a grand jury very seriously,” said Garza. “In this case, an independent group of members of the Travis County community heard the evidence and law and decided that Officer Riordan’s and Kong’s conduct was not unlawful.”

Sarmiento was later indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted capital murder of a peace officer. He is currently awaiting trial in the Travis County Jail.