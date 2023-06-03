Travis County to host fourth 'expunction expo' in May

AUSTIN, Texas — If you have a criminal record in Travis County, you may soon be able to get a clean slate.
The County will hold an "expunction expo" on May 20. Expunction is a legal process where arrests and charges can be removed from a person's criminal record, clearing their name.
Officials say having a criminal record can make someone feel stuck, preventing them from getting a job, a place to live or even social services.
The expo will be sponsored by the Travis County District Clerk's Office, the District Attorney's Office and the County Attorney's Office. Attorneys will be on-hand at the expo and all services will be offered for free. Legal work will be provided by Capital Area Private Defender Services, the Travis County Law Library, Volunteer Legal Services, Travis County Public Defender's Office and other lawyers and groups donating their services.
Local leaders say getting your record cleared can be life-changing because many people don't even know it's an option.
“One of the best moments was when we did the first expo, people would leave crying because finally this weight, which we never know about, was lifted off their heads,” Travis County District Clerk Velva Price said. “So I'm very excited that we're continuing to do this and that we will hopefully help other people.”
Last year's Travis County expunction expo helped more than 400 people clear their records.
According to Texas law, you may qualify for an expunction if any of the following apply:
- You were arrested but a charge was never filed or was not billed by the grand jury
- You have a criminal charge that was dismissed
- You successfully completed a diversion program, such as Pretrial Diversion or Drug Court
- You were acquitted on your charge by a judge or jury (usually by a finding of “Not Guilty”) or appellate court
- You were convicted of a crime but later pardoned by the governor of Texas or president of the United States
Applicants who do not qualify for an expunction include:
- Your case is still pending
- You were convicted in the case you want to be expunged or erased even if you just paid a fine (convictions on other cases do not prevent expunction)
- You were placed on probation, community supervision or deferred adjudication for any felony or Class A or B misdemeanor you want to be expunged, even if your case was later dismissed (Class C deferred prosecution is the only exception)