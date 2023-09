According to Travis County Judge Andy Brown, two homes in Travis County caught fire last week because of fireworks.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County Judge Andy Brown is placing a temporary ban on fireworks.

He said the current drought and extreme heat is making it easier for fireworks to start a major fire.

Those caught using fireworks during the ban could face a $1,000 fine and jail time.