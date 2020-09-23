Travis County to receive $1.2M federal grant for firefighters

The funding will be used to strengthen the county’s overall level of preparedness and ability to respond to fire and related hazards.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County has been awarded $1.2 million in federal grant money for fire prevention and safety, according to a press release from U.S. Sen. John Cornyn.

The funding comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program (AFG) and will be used to strengthen the county’s overall level of preparedness and ability to respond to fire and related hazards, according to the release.

"As our first responders are handling unprecedented crises, the federal government should make sure they have every resource they need to keep Texans safe," Cornyn said in the release. "I’ll continue to do everything I can to support firefighters in Travis County."

According to FEMA, one of the main aims of the AFG program is to help firefighters and other first responders obtain critically needed resources necessary for protecting the public and emergency personnel from fire and related hazards.