Travis County fire marshal warns against open fires this weekend due to dry, windy weather

The fire marshal's office said this is not the weekend for pasture burning, burn piles or trash fires.

TEXAS, USA — The Travis County Fire Marshal's Office is urging residents to avoid starting open fires due to dry and windy conditions this weekend.

The marshal's office sent out the alert after the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for the area, meaning warm temperatures, very low humidity and strong winds could combine to produce an increased risk of fires.

"This is not the weekend to have any open fire, pasture burning, burn piles or trash fires," the fire marshal's office said in a release. "Any unattended fire could be accelerated and create dangerous wind driven wild fires and grass fires that could threaten our homes and neighborhoods."

Winds behind Saturday's front will gust to 35-45 mph at many locations. Secure any loose objects that could be blown around by the wind. The winds and dry conditions will also produce a high to critical fire danger. Avoid any activities that could inadvertently start a wildfire. pic.twitter.com/MwdN4c0jcM — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) January 13, 2022

The official warning expired Saturday evening, but the NWS said in its alert that "elevated fire weather conditions" remain possible on Sunday due to occasionally gusty winds and dry air.

In response to the increased fire risk, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to prepare resources in case a state response is needed over the weekend.

"Additional resources have been readied ahead of elevated critical fire weather conditions across our state and Texas is fully prepared to address any potential wildfires in the coming days," Abbott said in a release Friday. "As we continue to monitor the weather and communicate with local partners, Texans are encouraged to follow the guidance of their community officials and other emergency response personnel."

A burn ban is in effect for Williamson County as of Friday, Jan. 14, at 5 p.m. The order prohibits outdoor burning in all of the unincorporated areas of Williamson County and smoking in and/or on Williamson County parks, preserves and trails due to dry vegetation, wind and imminent threat of severe damage. The order is in effect for seven days and can be lifted by the county judge if conditions improve.

Winds are expected to gradually diminish Saturday evening, and a widespread freeze is anticipated overnight into Sunday morning.