1 dead, 2 injured after crash near Cedar Park

The crash occurred in the 18000 block of FM 1431.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash near Cedar Park that led to all three patients being trapped in a vehicle.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday that medics and STAR Flight were responding to a reported pin-in collision in the 18000 block of FM 1431. Initial reports were that there were multiple critical patients and the extrication of one patient was in progress.

At 9:34 p.m., ATCEMS said medics were advising that there were a total of three pinned patients, with one unconscious and in the process of being extricated, and with extrication still in progress on the other two patients.

UPDATE: Pin-in Collision at ~18000 blk of FM 1431 Rd; Correction, #ATCEMSMedics advising a total of 3 pinned patients with 1 one currently extricated & unconscious. Extrication still in progress on last 2 patients. All patients declared Trauma Alerts. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) July 16, 2020

By 9:45 p.m., two of the patients had been rescued and extrication continued for the third.

At 10:13 p.m., ATCEMS said medics had obtained a "deceased on scene" pronouncement for one adult. The two other adults were transported to Round Rock Medical Center.

One was transported on the ground and is said to have serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. The other was transported by air with critical, life-threatening injures.

FINAL #TravisCoTrafficFatality: #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a Deceased On Scene pronouncement of 1 adult. 2 adults txpt'd to Round Rock Medical Center, 1 by ground w/serious potentially life-threatening injuries & 1 by air w/critical life-threatening injuries Expect road closures — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) July 16, 2020

Drivers should expect closures in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.